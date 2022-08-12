The Overview of Student Rights and Responsibilities handbook for the 2022-23 school year was recently mailed to parents and guardians of students enrolled in Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196 schools, one per household.
The district publishes an updated version of the handbook prior to the start of each school year to inform students and their parents and guardians about the rights and responsibilities of students, and to ensure compliance with state and federal notification requirements and school district policy. Suggestions for revisions to the handbook are solicited from staff at schools, the Transportation Department and district administrators, and the School Board approves revisions to the handbook as part of the annual review process.
In addition to mailing the handbook to homes for families to review at home, teachers or other school staff briefly review the information with students at the start of the school year. The Overview of Student Rights and Responsibilities includes summaries of student regulations and responses for different student behaviors, which vary depending on the severity of the behavior, the student’s grade level and previous violations.
Within the “Behaviors and Responses” grid, the following changes are new this year:
• Category No.28, Interference, disruption or obstruction, is revised to add language about student behavior that compromises safety;
• Category No.38, Sexual violence, is updated to reference the district’s Title IX sexual harassment grievance process, and
• Category No.39, Technology related, is updated to apply more fully to elementary school students.
Other changes in this year’s handbook include the following:
• A change to conform with law and practice of limiting the availability of student information to the military to students in grades 11-12. Parents and eligible students continue to have the right to opt out.
• The section on Corporal Punishment, Physical Restraint and Reasonable Force is relocated and revised to align with statutory language.
• A statement is added to the Student Attendance section to match recent changes in the law regarding the accommodation of religious observances.
• Portions of the section previously titled “Student Behavior and Discipline” are either relocated (see section on “Corporal Punishment, Physical Restraint and Reasonable Force”) or deleted to remove redundancy.
The rights and responsibilities detailed in the handbook apply to District 196 students in any school or other district building, on district property, in district vehicles, at school bus stops, in off-site parking areas, at school or district activities and events, and during school videoconferencing. Discipline may also apply to behaviors which take place at other locations, but which directly affect school programs or vactivities.
The handbook also includes information about applying for the Educational Benefits Program. Families who qualify receive discounted or\ free activity participation and Community Education fees, and they generate additional funding for their child’s school. Schools use this compensatory funding to provide additional teachers and other staff, instructional materials, and math and reading support.
