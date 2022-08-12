The Overview of Student Rights and Responsibilities handbook for the 2022-23 school year was recently mailed to parents and guardians of students enrolled in Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196 schools, one per household.

The district publishes an updated version of the handbook prior to the start of each school year to inform students and their parents and guardians about the rights and responsibilities of students, and to ensure compliance with state and federal notification requirements and school district policy. Suggestions for revisions to the handbook are solicited from staff at schools, the Transportation Department and district administrators, and the School Board approves revisions to the handbook as part of the annual review process.

