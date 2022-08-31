The Minnesota Department of Education released the results for Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments, Series III and Minnesota Test of Academic Skills Aug. 26. District 196 is exceeding state averages for math and reading.
The Minnesota Department of Education released the results for Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments, Series III and Minnesota Test of Academic Skills Aug. 26. District 196 is exceeding state averages for science.
Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196 is exceeding state averages on statewide reading, math and science tests given last spring, according to results released by the Minnesota Department of Education Aug. 26.
Results of the Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments, Series III and Minnesota Test of Academic Skills are one of the measures of student achievement and school quality in the state’s North Star Excellence and Equity System that is required by federal law, the district said in a news release.
The MCA tests are given annually in reading (grades 3-8 and 10), math (grades 3-8 and 11) and science (grades 5, 8 and high school, after completion of the life science curriculum). The MTAS is given to students receiving special education services who qualify. More than 14,500 District 196 students took the math and reading tests last spring, and nearly 6,200 students took the science test. These tests measure student performance on the Minnesota Academic Standards, which define what students should know and be able to do in a particular grade. Students earn a score in one of four achievement levels: 1) does not meet the standards; 2) partially meets the standards; 3) meets the standards, and 4) exceeds the standards. Students who meet or exceed the standards are considered to be proficient in the subject area.
District and individual school results are available via the MDE website, under “Data Center” on the top navigation bar, select Minnesota Report Card, or go directly to https://rc.education.mn.gov/#mySchool/p--3/. Results for individual students will be mailed to parents and guardians this fall.
North Star and Every Student Succeeds Act
The federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) requires states to implement a plan for holding schools and districts accountable for providing an equitable and high-quality education to all students. In response to ESSA, Minnesota developed the North Star system, with an emphasis on closing achievement gaps, increasing equity, improving the quality of instruction and increasing positive outcomes for all students.
There are five accountability indicators in the North Star system, four of which apply to all schools: academic achievement; academic progress; graduation rates (high schools only); progress toward English language proficiency, and school quality/student success.
Administrators and teachers at all District 196 schools are reviewing the test data for their schools to identify trends and discuss instructional strategies to improve achievement for each student.
