edu 196 test scores 1 web.jpg

The Minnesota Department of Education released the results for Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments, Series III and Minnesota Test of Academic Skills Aug. 26. District 196 is exceeding state averages for math and reading.

Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196 is exceeding state averages on statewide reading, math and science tests given last spring, according to results released by the Minnesota Department of Education Aug. 26.

Results of the Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments, Series III and Minnesota Test of Academic Skills are one of the measures of student achievement and school quality in the state’s North Star Excellence and Equity System that is required by federal law, the district said in a news release.

edu 196 test scores 2 web.jpg

The Minnesota Department of Education released the results for Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments, Series III and Minnesota Test of Academic Skills Aug. 26. District 196 is exceeding state averages for science.

