District 196 is accepting applications through Dec. 1 for positions on the district’s Equity Advisory Council (EAC), including three at-large community members, three parents/guardians and three high school student representatives. Applicants should have some experience or interest in diversity, equity, inclusion and reducing the achievement gap. All terms will begin Dec. 16, 2021.
The following positions are open: one at-large community member, term ends June 30, 2023; two at-large community member, terms end June 30, 2024; three parents/guardians, terms end June 30, 2024, and three high school students, terms end June 30, 2023 or upon graduation, whichever comes first.
The EAC makes recommendations to the superintendent’s cabinet on potential changes to ensure equitable practices and systems, and to eliminate the predictability of student achievement based upon race, gender, special education status or eligibility for the educational benefits program (formerly known as the free and reduced-price meals program). The council’s role is to:
• Participate in analysis of data related to student achievement, attendance and discipline;
• Receive presentations related to various topics impacting student equity and inclusion in district schools;
• Offer multiple perspectives and community voice on matters of student equity and inclusion, and the impact of bias on District 196 systems and practices;
• Participate in community outreach opportunities to collect information and address the needs of underrepresented or underserved families in the district, and
• Participate in reviews of programs and initiatives designed to enhance student equity and inclusion.
The EAC initially is comprised of the following 32 District 196 stakeholders:
• six parents/guardians (preferably two each representing elementary, middle and high school);
• four at-large community members;
• six high school students (one from each school, if possible);
• two district directors (elementary and secondary education);
• three principals (one each representing elementary, middle and high school);
• six teachers (representing elementary, middle school, high school and special education);
• one American Indian Education Program representative
• one cultural family advocate staff member;
• two assistant administrators, and
• one Dakota County United Educators executive board member.
The superintendent, director and coordinator of the Equity and Inclusion Department, and three School Board members serve as ex-officio members of the EAC. The ex-officio members will review all applications submitted before the December 1, 2021 deadline and may need to conduct short interviews by Zoom before making a recommendation on membership to the full board.
Applications are available at District196.org or by calling the district’s Equity and Inclusion Department at 651-423-7916 to request a paper copy. Completed applications will be accepted through Dec. 1 and may be submitted to EquityDepartment@district196.org or mail to: District 196, Equity and Inclusion Department, 3455 153rd St. W., Rosemount, MN 55068.
