The Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School Board approved a recommendation to allow elementary students to return to in-person learning in phases during a special meeting Dec. 22.
All students will begin the second half of the school year in distance learning from Jan. 4-15.
Pre-kindergarten through second grade students and students in center-based special education programs will start in-person learning on Jan. 21. Third through fifth grade students will return to in-person learning on Feb. 4, according to School Board documents.
The board’s vote also changed the 2020-21 calendar to move a professional day from Jan. 20 to Jan. 13, so pre-kindergarten through second-graders have no school that day. Jan. 19-20 were made transition days to shift the learning model, which means no school for pre-kindergarten through fifth-graders.
Athletics and activities are expected to resume with in-person practices only, per the Minnesota State High School League with further guidance on competitions to come, the district said.
The district said the schedule for the 196 Digital Academy and in-person will include regular school hours Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, with a two-hour late start on Wednesdays. All families will need to have a plan for child care and distance learning if their child, class or teacher needs to isolate or quarantine because of COVID-19.
“The 196 Digital Academy full-time distance learning option will still be in place. And families will have the opportunity to change their child’s current learning model enrollment by completing a brief survey, which will be shared by their school,” the district said in a Dec. 22 post on Twitter.
Secondary students will continue in distance learning and the district will follow original guidance in the Safe Learning Plan based on the county case rate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.