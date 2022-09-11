For the eighth year in a row, the District 196 Finance Department has received the Meritorious Budget Award from the Association of School Business Officials International, according to a news release.
The MBA program promotes and recognizes excellence in school budget presentation. The award is conferred only on school districts that have met or exceeded the program criteria following a rigorous review by professional auditors. This year’s award is for the 2022-23 fiscal year budget.
“(The) MBA program provides school districts with tools and resources to develop a high-quality, easy-to-understand budget to share the district’s goals and objectives internally and with the community,” said ASBO International Executive Director David Lewis in a statement. “By participating in the program, districts demonstrate their commitment to upholding nationally-recognized budget presentation standards.”
All budget documents for the current fiscal year and nine previous years are available on the Finance Department page at District196.org. These include the annual certified property tax levy, preliminary budget, final budget, capital expenditure budget and the comprehensive annual financial report for each fiscal year.
“We create the budget book as a public document to share the district’s financial story in an informative and progressively detailed layout,” District 196 Finance Coordinator Christopher Onyango-Robshaw said in a statement. “This approach allows us to maintain transparency and trust with our stakeholders.”
Earlier this year, for the 20th year in a row, District 196 also received ASBO’s Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting for the preparation and issuance of the district’s comprehensive annual financial report.
