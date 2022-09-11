For the eighth year in a row, the District 196 Finance Department has received the Meritorious Budget Award from the Association of School Business Officials International, according to a news release.

The MBA program promotes and recognizes excellence in school budget presentation. The award is conferred only on school districts that have met or exceeded the program criteria following a rigorous review by professional auditors. This year’s award is for the 2022-23 fiscal year budget.

