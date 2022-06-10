Two Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196 Destination ImagiNation teams had top finishes at the state tournament in April and qualified to compete at the DI Global Finals in Kansas City, Missouri, May 21-24.
Destination ImagiNation is a worldwide, performance-based competition that develops students’ creative skills through problem-solving, improvisation, teamwork and independent thinking. Teams of students ranging from elementary to high school compete by age level in one of eight different challenges: technical, engineering, scientific, fine arts, improvisation, service learning, early learning and an instant challenge.
Four teams from District 196 schools qualified for the state tournament at regional competitions held this spring. The two teams listed below had top finishes at state to earn a spot at the DI Global Finals. Teams that choose to attend must cover their own expenses to make the trip.
• The Underestimated team from Woodland Elementary School (pictured) took first place in the fine arts challenge at state and went on to take 11th place at the Global Finals. At state, the team also received the Renaissance Award for outstanding design, engineering and performance of a 36-foot moving backdrop that worked remotely and enhanced their storytelling performance. Team members are Lincoln Axelrod, Wynne Birk, Ella Brassow, Connor Gieselman, Brooke Herzog and Kaia Koiziol Wozniak, and parent managers are Jon and Cyndi Brassow.
• The Super Idea Generators 2.2 from Red Pine Elementary School took second place in the technical challenge at state and qualified for Global Finals but chose not to attend. Team members are Maddie Garnsworthy, Myles Mademann, Campbell Monssen, Delaney Monssen, Logan Monssen, Olivia Nelson and Kennedy Will, and parent managers are Jen Garnsworthy and Nicole Monssen.
The Shooting Stars and FrogsCanTrickYou teams from Westview Elementary School also qualified for and competed at the state tournament.
