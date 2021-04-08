Parents in the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan Public Schools interested in becoming involved in districtwide conversations regarding curriculum, instruction and assessment are encouraged to apply for membership on the district’s Curriculum and Instruction Advisory Council.
Applications for seven open positions (five elementary and two middle school) will be accepted through May 3 from parents with children attending specific schools in the 2021-22 school year. The terms for all seven positions are for three years beginning July 1, 2021.
The purpose of the CIAC is to ensure active community participation in all phases of planning and improving the instruction and curriculum aligning with state graduation standards. The CIAC also recommends to the School Board districtwide education standards, assessments and program evaluations. The council is made up of 16 parent/community representatives, eight district employees, five high school students, a Native American Parent Advisory Council member and District Office staff.
The CIAC meets up to four times during the school year, usually on Mondays from 5 to 6:30 p.m., and members may serve on curriculum review committees that meet occasionally during the day.
CIAC parent membership is determined, in part, by the grade level of children attending District 196 schools and geographic representation within the district. For the 2021-22 school year, the following positions are open:
• One parent with a child attending Cedar Park, Echo Park, Southview or Westview elementary schools;
• Two parents with a child attending Deerwood, Glacier Hills, Northview, Pinewood or Woodland elementary schools;
• Two parents with a child attending Diamond Path, Greenleaf, Highland, Oak Ridge, or Thomas Lake elementary schools;
• One parent with a child attending Black Hawk or Dakota Hills middle schools, and
• One parent with a child attending Valley Middle School of STEM.
Members currently serving on the CIAC may reapply to serve a second, three-year term, but a second term is not guaranteed.
Parents interested in being considered for CIAC membership must submit an application by May 3. The application is available at District196.org or by calling 651-423-7885. Completed applications should be sent to Independent School District 196, Teaching and Learning Department, 3455 153rd St. W., Rosemount, MN 55068, or faxed to 651-423-7897.
