Rosemount-Apple Valley Eagan School District 196 residents are invited to apply for membership on the district’s Budget Advisory Council.
The district’s finance department is accepting applications through April 30 for one parent/guardian/resident position, one school principal position and one district employee (non-licensed) position. The term for all three positions is three years, beginning July 1, 2023.
The purpose of the Budget Advisory Council is to ensure active community participation in and enhanced community understanding of the district’s budget planning process, and to provide input to the administration and School Board on budget plans that support district goals, policies and initiatives.
The Budget Advisory Council includes at least seven parent/guardian/resident members, three district employees and District Office staff. All members should generally have, but are not required to have, some expertise, understanding and/or background in financial matters and budgeting (e.g. accounting, banking). The Budget Advisory Council meets four to six times during the school year, usually from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Interested District 196 residents are invited to apply by April 30. The application is available at District196.org by searching for “Application to Serve on Budget Advisory Council” or by calling 651-423-7715. Completed applications should be emailed to stephanie.rudie@district196.org or mailed to Independent School District 196, Director of Finance and Operations, 3455 153rd Street W., Rosemount, MN 55068.
