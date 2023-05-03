Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196 voters will have to decide whether to support a two-question bond referendum on the ballot for a Tuesday, May 9 special election.
The proposed improvements in the first question focus on three main categories – growth; a consistent experience for students across schools; and safety, security and supervision.
According to the district, projects that would move forward if the first question for the 2023 bond referendum passes include safety and security improvements; a new 20th elementary school; constructing a new Rosemount Middle School building and repurposing the existing building for other uses; purchasing land for a new Rosemount Middle School and a future 21st new elementary school; Rosemount High School renovations; new science labs and upgrades at three middle schools and four high schools; additions onto Scott Highlands Middle School and Dakota Ridge School; renovating Transition Plus; performance arts space improvements at secondary schools and replacing furniture for “dynamic, flexible learning spaces at all schools.”
District officials said the pressure for more space is the greatest in the district’s southeast area. New residential developments are continuing in Rosemount, southern Apple Valley and northern Lakeville. Rosemount High School, Rosemount Middle School and Scott Highlands Middle School all need more space. A district pamphlet about the referendum says 12 of 35 schools and learning centers have enrollments that exceed building capacity.
The first question’s improvements would cost an estimated $374.4 million. This means the tax impact on the district’s average value home of $400,000 would be $11.50 per month ($138 annually). The district said residents can go to district196.org/bond to calculate taxes on their specific property.
The second question deals with the addition of activity center space at each of the four comprehensive high schools. The passage of the second question is contingent on the first question passing. District officials say the activity center improvements would cost $119 million with a tax impact of $7 per month ($84 annually) on the district’s average value home.
The district defines an activity center as “a large multi-court space ringed by an elevated walking track with high ceilings to support a variety of activities.” Officials say these spaces would be used for physical education and other curricular classes; after-school cocurriculars and clubs such as basketball, baseball, dance, marching band, robotics and more; and be available for residents and community groups. These facilities would be an addition onto each high school.
Officials have also said District 196 high schools don’t have enough gym space for classes during the school day.
Director of Finance and Operations Mark Stotts said if the referendum passes, the district anticipates there would be three separate bond issues over a three-year period, with payback over 20 to 25 years.
