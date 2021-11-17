The Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School Board approved a contract with the district’s teachers and nurses on Nov. 8.

According to the district, negotiations between the school district and Dakota County United Educators, which represents the district’s teachers and nurses, resulted in an agreement on terms for a new contract, effective July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2023. DCUE members approved the contract terms Nov. 1.

The contract includes:

• 2.6% increase to all salary schedules;

• an increase in the district’s contribution to health insurance by 1.5% in the first year and 2% the second year;

• an increase in the district’s contribution to dental insurance by 2% the first year and 2% the second year;

• a 403(b) matching contribution increase by $200 per year at each level in 2021 and 2022.

There are also various language modifications, the district said.

