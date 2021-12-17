The Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School Board approved calendar changes Dec. 13 to add one day to winter break this year, and kindergarten transition days to the district calendar for the 2022-23 school year calendar.
Thursday, Dec. 23, will be a no-school day for all District 196 students and a paid non-duty day for all contracted and scheduled district employees. The district will continue to be above the minimum hours required by the state for students at all levels, even if an additional “snow day” is needed this winter. The administration recommended adding a day to winter break to avoid the possibility of an emergency cancellation due to staffing shortages that are anticipated that day.
Child care will be available for a fee on Dec. 23 through the YMCA. Students ages kindergarten through fifth-grade are eligible. Fee-based assistance is available for families who qualify. Visit the YMCA’s school-age care website for more information about locations and registration.
Every Meal will also provide two bags of food for any District 196 student to take home the week of Dec. 23. There is no eligibility requirement. The organization’s winter meal program also provides food distribution locations across the metro, and families can find these distribution locations by visiting the Every Meal website. The district’s Food and Nutrition Services Department has also compiled a comprehensive list of food shelves and free meal events.
Changes to 2022-23 calendar
The School Board also approved a change to the 2022-23 district calendar to add kindergarten transition days (half days) on Aug. 29 and 30, 2022, with the first day of full-day classes for kindergarten on Sept. 7, 2022.
The revised 2022-23 district calendar also clarifies that Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, 2022, will be the first two days of school for students in grades 6-12. Elementary assessment days will also be held Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, 2022, and the first day of school for grades 1-5 will be Sept. 6, 2022.
There will be no school for all students Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, and Labor Day Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, was also changed to a day of no school for all students and staff, and in exchange the last day of school for all students was moved back one day to Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
Revised calendars are available as PDFs on the calendar page of the district website.
