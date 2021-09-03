The Lakeville Area School District made a change to its Safe Return to Learning Plan this week after the 14-day new COVID-19 case rate went to 30 per 10,000 residents in Dakota County.
With the change, those ages 2 through grade 8 are required to wear a face covering inside all district buildings. Staff, parents/guardians and essential visitors will be required to wear a face covering inside pre-kindergarten, elementary and middle schools, the district said in a social media post.
Mask wearing is strongly recommended for students and staff in grades 9-12.
The start of the 2021-22 school year begins with full in-person learning on Sept. 8.
To remain consistent with the learning model thresholds used throughout the 2020-21 school year, Lakeville Area Schools is continuing to report 14-day per 10,000 case rates.
Each Friday, Lakeville Area Schools reviews data from the Minnesota Department of Health, as reported on a dashboard at tinyurl.com/4ff55dsc created by Julian Wolfson, Ph.D., a professor and researcher in the Division of Biostatistics at the University of Minnesota School of Public Health. To convert from a seven-day per 100,000 rate to a 14-day per 10,000 rate, divide by 5. For example, a 7-day per 100,000 rate of 120 corresponds to a 14-day per 10,000 rate of 120/5 = 24.
The case rate was 24.39 in Dakota County as of Aug. 14; 19.13 as of Aug. 7 and 8.4 as of July 31.
The guidance says that if the Dakota County new case rate exceeds 50 per 10,000 residents, students and staff in all grades will be required to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.
The district won’t require those age 12 and over who are eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations to get them prior to the start of school, but they are encouraging it.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control mandates masks when riding a school bus or any public transportation.
During the Aug. 24 meeting, the School Board granted Superintendent Michael Baumann the authority, in consultation with the district’s Incident Command Team, to make decisions to implement masking requirements in the district’s 2021-22 Health and Safety Measures without having to convene the School Board.
Baumann said the district is prioritizing strategies to keep students in school and in the classroom learning with their teacher, mitigating transmission, considering the whole child and their learning, being responsive to change with COVID-19 virus transmission locally and vaccinations across the county.
Among the school operations related to COVID-19 include mandatory reporting of student or staff illnesses, staying at home when sick, quarantining for those testing positive for COVID-19, reporting if there is a COVID-19 case in one’s household, and district reporting of positive cases to the Minnesota Department of Health and alerting families and staff by email.
Last school year, public schools across the state followed the indoor mask mandate from the Minnesota Department of Public Health and the Department of Education and a learning model plan based on the number of new cases per 10,000 residents in a districts home county or counties. If that new case number went above 50 over the past 14 days, the district was ordered to move to distance learning.
Currently, there is no statewide mask mandate and no MDH or MDE learning model mandates based on new cases in a county.
