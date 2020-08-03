The Lakeville Area School District said on Friday it will present a detailed back-to-school plan on or before Aug. 14 after the state released COVID-19-related guidelines in its Safe Learning Plan for 2020-21 on July 30.
“Our Fall Planning Committee understands, as parents and educators, how difficult the unknowns are for everyone,” Superintendent Michael Baumann said in a letter to parents. “Please know that this time is necessary to be sure we are providing the most safe and high quality education that your child deserves.”
The School Board may meet this week to discuss its options.
The district’s decision is vital to parents, as it’s been well documented that many children did not thrive with distance learning.
Statewide many parents and students reported confusion about expectations and assignments, lack of motivation and overwhelmed in their new roles and working from their kitchen table or couch in homes filled with distractions.
Those who were disproportionately affected were students without high-speed internet and experience with technology, along with those with language barriers, special needs or receiving special education services.
The district has been working this summer through education plans for in-person or online instruction or a combination of the two.
The guidelines offered by the Minnesota Department of Education and the State Department of Health suggested that schools in Dakota County should offer in-person learning full time for primary school students in grades kindergarten through fifth grade and hybrid learning for secondary students based on a 14-day COVID-19 new case count and the county’s population. The guidelines said that Scott County schools should offer hybrid instruction for all grades, since its 14-day case count formula number was higher as of July 30.
The majority of District 194 is in Dakota County, while a portion of it is in Scott County.
Those numbers will change before the first day of school arrives Sept. 8, as the guideline is one of the many considerations District 194 will take into account as it decides its back-to-school plan.
“The long-term goal of this plan is to get all of our students back into classrooms full time, but for the safety of our community we will need to start cautiously with a plan that provides stability to families, even as COVID-19 data fluctuates, as we build towards a full reopening of our schools,” Baumann said.
District 194 is reviewing its Family Hybrid Model Survey results in addition to having discussions with the School Board, Education Minnesota-Lakeville leaders and staff.
A survey of District 194 parents from late-June found 58 percent supported in-person learning, while 20 percent of families would like a hybrid option.
Ten percent preferred distance learning, while 11 percent were unsure about their support for any of the options or they offered other options.
The district said that parents who preferred in-person or the hybrid model believe students learn better if they can see their teacher in-person, and that parents who prefer a distance learning model primarily are concerned for health and safety reasons.
Baumann noted that parents have the option to choose full-time distance learning through LinK12 Lakeville, the district’s comprehensive, state certified online school.
The guidance from MDE and MDH gives the district parameters to work with, but state officials are leaving the decision to districts based on local data and input. There is a provision that the state could order distance learning if there is a outbreak in a community.
“Our goal for the health and well-being of our students and their families, as well as our staff, is to provide the most predictable, safe and high quality education possible,” Baumann said. “We care about your children’s physical health, mental health, and their education. These factors will remain at the forefront of our planning.”
With the MDE and MDH announcement, the state said it would provide cloth masks for each student and staff member, along with three disposable masks for each student.
It said it would also provide face shields for teachers, so students can see their faces.
“Wearing these face coverings is one of the simple things we can all do as a community to fight COVID-19,” Baumann said.
State leaders said the local residents can help give districts the best chance at providing in-person learning by wearing masks and practicing social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The fewer the cases of COVID-19 leads to the district moving toward the Safe School Plan’s range to allow for in-person classes full time.
“The virus isn’t going away anytime soon, but together we must all do our part to keep it from spreading throughout our schools and the Lakeville Area community,” Baumann said. “We are going to continue to monitor infection rates and need to be ready to change plans accordingly.”
More detailed information will be shared about child care options, especially for those children with Tier 1 essential workers. Regardless of the model, students in specialized programs like Special Education will have access to the supports they need and meals will be provided to all students, the district said.
More information about the district’s fall 2020 planning is at isd194.org/covid-19-information/fall2020.
More information about LinK12 Lakeville is at isd194.org/link12-lakeville-online.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
