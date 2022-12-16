Lakeville North and Lakeville South high schools have selected their nominees for the Minnesota State High School League’s ExCEL Awards.
The nominees are Aaimah Khawaja and Quinn Power from Lakeville North and Halle Eastling and Owen Johnson from Lakeville South. All are high school juniors.
The Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership recognition program is designed exclusively for Minnesota high school juniors who are active in school activities, show leadership qualities, and do volunteer work in their community.
Khawaja has participated in DECA, yearbook, debate, and track and field. In speech, she was a national quarterfinalist and has received post-season honors from the South Suburban Conference. She serves as a team captain and a mentor to first-year team members.
Khawaja is a co-founder/leader of an affinity group aimed at protecting Muslim students’ rights at Lakeville North. She is also the president of Asian American Connections, an affinity group aimed at providing representation for marginalized students. Khawaja has been the lead organizer for Islamic events hosted at school, has been a henna artist at school-based culture festivals, and she serves as a student manager on the ultimate frisbee team.
Power plays football, hockey and lacrosse. Quinn has received post-season awards from the SSC and Metro District and has served as a multi-year captain on the lacrosse team. He recently was named as a captain of the football team for next year.
Quinn coaches youth lacrosse and youth football teams in Lakeville. He has participated in Feed My Starving Children and is a national Multiple Sclerosis Society fundraiser.
Eastling competes in basketball and track and field. She is also involved with Key Club, local plays and volunteers with a number of organizations outside of school.
Johnson competes in cross country and track and field. He has participated in band and engineering clubs in the past at Lakeville South. Johnson volunteers with a wide variety of organizations outside of school.
Statewide ExCEL Award recipients will be selected by an independent panel of judges from schools throughout the state and be announced in February, 2023.
