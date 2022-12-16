Lakeville North and Lakeville South high schools have selected their nominees for the Minnesota State High School League’s ExCEL Awards.

Aaimah Khawaja
Quinn Power
Halle Eastling
Owen Johnson

The nominees are Aaimah Khawaja and Quinn Power from Lakeville North and Halle Eastling and Owen Johnson from Lakeville South. All are high school juniors.

