Following is the tentative agenda for the Independent School District 194 Board of Education regular meeting for April 13 at 7 p.m. at Lakeville Area Schools, 17630 Juniper Path, Suite A, Lakeville.
1. Preliminary Actions
a. Call to Order
b. Pledge of Allegiance
c. Roll Call & Board Introductions
d. Good News
e. Public Comment
f. Board Communications
g. Agenda Additions
h. Approval of Agenda
2. ConsiderApprovalofConsentAgenda
a. Board Minutes:
b. Employment Recommendations, Leave Requests & Resignations
c. Other Personnel Matters
d. Payment of Bills & Claims
e. Wire Transfers/Investments
f. Change Orders
g. Bid Awards
h. Other Business Matters
i. Resolution Regarding Acceptance of Gift Donations
j. Field Trips
k. Resolution - Non-Renewal of Probationary Teachers
l. Approval of Medical Insurance Rates, 2021-2022
3. Consent Agenda Discussion Items
4. Reports
a. Covid Update
b. Equity Update
c. Referendum Update
5. Recommended Actions
a. Resolution Establishing Dates for Filing Affidavits of Candidacy for vacant board seat.
b. Resolution - Volunteer Appreciation Week
c. Resolution - Media Specialist & Digital Learning Specialist Appreciation Week
d. Resolution - Administrative Professionals Day
6. Additions to the Agenda
7. Superintendent’s Report
8. Adjournment.
