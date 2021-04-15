Following is the tentative agenda for the Independent School District 194 Board of Education work session for Tuesday, April 20, at 5 p.m. at Lakeville Area Schools, 17630 Juniper Path, Suite A.

1. Preliminary actions

a. Call to order

b. Roll call and board introductions

2. Discussion

a. Review & Comment approval discussion

b. 210th Street road project discussion

c. Dome Agreement discussion

3. Adjournment

Tags

Load comments