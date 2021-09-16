Following is the tentative agenda for the Independent School District 194 Board of Education work session for Sept. 21 at 5 p.m., at Lakeville Area Schools 17630 Juniper Path, Suite A.

1. Preliminary Actions

a. Call to Order

b. Roll Call and Board Introductions

2. Discussion

a. Pay22 Levy Presentation

b. MSBA Resolution Discussion

c. Dome Update

3. Adjournment

Tags

Load comments