Following is the tentative agenda for a regular Independent School District 194 Board of Education meeting for Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 7 p.m.
The meeting will be held by teleconference only. The district is holding the special meeting by teleconference in accordance with state law (MN Statute 13D.021, subd 1). There will not be live access to the meeting for the public, but a recorded audio version will be posted on the district’s website as soon as possible.
1. Preliminary Actions
a. Call to Order
b. Pledge of Allegiance
c. Roll Call and Board Introductions
d. Good News
e. Public Comment
f. Board Communications
g. Agenda Additions
h. Approval of Agenda
2. Consider Approval of Consent Agenda
a. Board Minutes
b. Employment Recommendations, Leave Requests and Resignations
c. Other Personnel Matters
d. Payment of Bills & Claims
e. Wire Transfers / Investments
f. Change Orders
g. Bid Awards
h. Other Business Matters
i. Resolution Regarding Acceptance of Gift Donations
j. Field Trips
k. Non-Renewal of Probationary Teachers
l. Loeffler Work Order(s)
3. Consent Agenda Discussion Items
4. Reports
a. COVID-19 Response Administration Update
5. Recommended Actions
a. Resolution Declaring April 19-25, 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Week
b. Election of Office - Treasurer
6. Additions to Agenda
7. Information
a. Superintendent's Report
b. Board Members Reports
8. Adjournment
