Following is the tentative agenda for the Independent School District 194 Board of Education regular meeting for Tuesday, June 22, at 7 p.m. at Lakeville Area Schools 17630 Juniper Path, Suite A.

1. Preliminary Actions

a. Call to Order

b. Pledge of Allegiance

c. Roll Call & Board Introductions

d. Good News

e. Public Comment

f. Board Communications

g. Agenda Additions

h. Approval of Agenda

2. Consider Approval of Consent Agenda

a. Board Minutes

b. Employment Recommendations, Leave Requests & Resignations

c. Other Personnel Matters

d. Payment of Bills & Claims

e. Wire Transfers/Investments

f. Change Orders

g. Bid Awards

h. Contracts

i. Other Business Matters

j. Resolution Regarding Acceptance of Gift Donations

k. Field Trips

l. Rescind Policy 809 - Covid-19 Face Coverings

m. Approval of Policies:

409 - Proprietary Rights of Employee Publications, Instructional Materials, Inventions and Creations

722 - Public Data Requests

3. Consent Agenda Discussion Items

4. Reports

a. Technology Update

b. IDSS/TDE/QComp Update

5. Recommended Actions

a. Approval of Facility Use Updates

b. Approval of FY 22 Budget

c. Resolution approving the sale of bonds.

d. Approval of a land purchase agreement.

6. Additions to the Agenda

7. Superintendent’s Report

8. Adjournment.

