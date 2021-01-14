Following is the tentative agenda for the Independent School District 194 School Board work session Jan. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at Lakeville Area Schools Office, 17630 Juniper Path, Suite A, Lakeville.
1. Preliminary Actions
a. Call to Order
b. Roll Call and Board Introductions
2. Discussion
a. High School Program Studies Report
b. School Building Long Range Plan
- Referendum
- Debt Plan
- Review & Comment
c. Calendars: 2021-22 & 2022-23
d. Facilities & CMS Pool Update
e. Policy Review
- Policy 706 - Acceptance of Gifts
- Policy 905 - Advertising
3. Adjournment
Following is the tentative agenda for the Independent School District 194 School Board work session Jan. 21 at 5 p.m. at Lakeville Area Schools Office, 17630 Juniper Path, Suite A, Lakeville.
1. Preliminary Actions
a. Call to Order
b. Roll Call and Board Introductions
2. Professional Development - Equity Facilitator: Paula Forbes
3. Adjournment
