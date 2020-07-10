Beginning July 13, the Lakeville Area Schools District Office will be open for in-person services from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the office is closed from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

District officials strongly encourage remote processing (mail in or drop box) of transactions whenever possible. Those who require face-to-face assistance should wear a face covering and follow social distancing guidelines posted and set up in the lobby. Those who require visiting with a staff member other than the receptionist should schedule an appointment directly with that staff member.

The district requests that visitors who are COVID-19 positive or symptomatic do not enter district facilities.

For questions, call 952-232-2001.

