In an effort to ensure every child is ready for a successful school year, the Lakeville Area School District has organized “Ready, Set, Achieve!,” an annual school supplies drive.
While there is still much unknown about what the 2020-21 school year will look like, one thing is certain – this program can help families facing unexpected financial challenges.
Those who need school supply assistance can participate. There is no income requirement. Due to limited resources, supplies are only for students enrolled in Lakeville Area Schools.
Students who have not been enrolled can do so at isd194.org/enroll.
Contactless curbside pick-up of school supplies for “Ready, Set, Achieve!” will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Aug. 27 at Lakeville North High School.
The location and pick-up method have changed for health and safety reasons.
Those who are interested in donating to the project can shop the program’s Target Wish List at target.com/gift-registry/gift/readysetachievelakeville.
People can also donate backpacks and new school supplies at the District Office, 17630 Juniper Path, Lakeville. A supply list is at isd194.org/readysetachieve.
People can make a monetary donation online at the website or make checks out to Ready, Set, Achieve and mail to Lisa Holien at 17630 Juniper Path, Lakeville, MN 55044.
