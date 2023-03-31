Three members to meet with staff, look for ‘creative’ solutions
The Lakeville Area School Board has formed a three-member ad hoc finance committee to review potential changes for the district’s fiscal year 2024 budget to reach a total of $7 million in reductions.
The board has already agreed to $6 million in adjustments for FY 2024, but it needs an additional $1 million to achieve a balanced budget.
Board members who will serve on the committee will be Carly Anderson, Judy Keliher and Bree Schindele.
The goal of the committee will be to identify recommendations to close the $1 million gap, beyond options already presented to the board.
Among the alternatives that have already been discussed, but not agreed to by the board are selling the Alternative Learning Center building in downtown Lakeville and moving the program to a renovated space at Kenwood Trail Middle School and changing the middle school class schedule.
If both of those changes were to be adopted, it would be close to bridging the $1 million gap.
Other options that have been presented and discussed by the board but not put to a vote are increasing elementary class sizes by one and dropping middle school sports, which would include those other than football and basketball that are operated by nonprofit associations.
Board Member Brian Thompson suggested during the Monday, March 27, meeting the creation of a finance group to review alternative options for budget cuts.
Thompson proposed adding an agenda item to consider creating the committee during the Tuesday, March 28, regular meeting.
After discussing different versions for the group, the board came to consensus that forming an ad hoc committee was the best option. Board members said a formal vote was not required to form an ad hoc committee, which will be comprised of three board members advising Director of Business Services Bill Holmgren to advance budget options to the full seven-member board.
Prior to the consensus, Board Member Terry Lind asked if full board work sessions would be a better way to address reviewing budget alternatives, since any recommendation from the ad hoc committee would have to go to the full board.
In explaining his interest in having the committee, Thompson said the board has had lots of great conversations about closing the $7 million gap, but he is looking for creative ways for the other $1 million.
The board has voted twice to continue to discuss rather than accept the ALC building sale and relocation plan, and the middle school schedule change.
Among the issues board members have cited as concerns with the ALC sale and move are providing a suitable place for the high school program for students who have opted for ALC enrollment, rather than at either Lakeville North or South. Board members also have hesitated embracing the plan due them seeing it as a temporary fix.
Administration and the ALC director have endorsed the plan, saying that it provides more space than the current building and improved access to food service, along with access to outdoor fields and the gymnasium. The current ALC building has no field or gym space and is surrounded by commercial uses and the Lakeville Area Arts Center to the south.
The current ALC building also has millions of dollars in deferred maintenance projects, according to Holmgren.
In responding to concerns about having a high school program at the middle school, administrators have said that a separate entrance along with different starting and ending times would keep the ALC independent from Kenwood Trail programs. They said the building would be designed to keep high school and middle school students from interacting.
Board members have also asked many questions about changes to the middle school schedule, which is proposed to reduce positions by combining the language arts and communications blocks and add more exploration time in areas such as Spanish language and culture and STEM.
The initial proposal would save the district $560,000 by reducing six full-time positions. A second proposal would cut fewer positions and save $248,000. Board members were concerned about both options due to the loss of language arts time.
They asked to see a new proposal that might use other curricular areas that would be reduced rather than language arts.
As both of these items were discussed on March 28, board members Keliher and Terry Lind urged other members to trust the information presented on both the ALC and middle school by educators who have many years of experience in the district.
Lind, a former Lakeville elementary principal, said if the administrators say they can make the middle school schedule work and satisfy state compliance with language arts instruction, the board should approve the plan.
Keliher urged board members to think about the big picture when making decisions and said delaying only makes it more difficult on staff.
Superintendent Doug Van Zyl said he is asked often by teaching staff members for answers as they consider taking job offers in other districts due to the uncertainty in District 194.
Due to language in the Education Minnesota-Lakeville teachers contract, Van Zyl said on March 13 that information about the proposed budget cuts affecting teaching staff need to be communicated on or around March 15.
He said the district has to have a balanced budget for 2024 or it could go into statutory operating debt, which would lead to the state making the decisions on cuts.
The district must set its final budget by June 30.
The board is scheduled to discuss next steps in budget cuts at its 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, special meeting.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
