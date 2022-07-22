This summer, Lakeville Area Schools and the Lakeville Chamber of Commerce are partnering to create real-world career exposure opportunities for middle school students through a program they’ve named FutureU, including one at B-52 Burgers + Brew when students took on many restaurant roles. Learn more about FutureU on Page 10A.
Lakeville Area School District middle school students learned how to budget out life’s expenses June 30 at the Reality Fair at Century Middle School. Students were assigned roles, jobs, number of dependent children, etc. and then had to make budgeting decisions based on real world costs.
Photos from Lakeville Area School District
Middle school students participate in a wide range of business activities
This summer, Lakeville Area Schools Targeted Services and the Lakeville Chamber of Commerce are working together to create real-world career exposure opportunities for Lakeville area middle school students through a program they’ve named FutureU.
Middle school students in summer school and The DEN, a middle school summer enrichment program, are participating in the program.
The main goals of FutureU are to expose students to the various careers on the Minnesota Department of Education Career Wheel, connect students with the Lakeville area community, provide students a connection between school and their future careers and give students something to look forward to during the summer months.
FutureU is including career-related activities, events, guest speakers and even tours of local businesses. During each session, students are learning about different careers by doing an engaging activity and connecting with industry experts. Incoming sixth- and seventh-grade students are generally staying at Century Middle School while participating in these sessions, while eighth-grade students are going off campus to tour local businesses.
The first FutureU session was held on Thursday, June 16, with a focus on business, management and administration. Eithth-grade students learned how to run a restaurant at Lakeville’s B-52 Burgers and Brew.
Students were assigned different restaurant employee roles, such as host/hostess, server, food runner and line cook.
Lakeville Area Schools Board of Education members, Lakeville Chamber of Commerce members, summer school staff and other community members served as the students’ patrons. The eighth-grade students said they had a blast learning about the different positions and practicing real-world skills.
Sixth- and seventh-grade students learned about hospitality, finance, banking and marketing from guest speakers who work at Brackett’s Crossing Country Club, Frandsen Bank and Trust and Advanced Wireless Communications. They also participated in an activity called Mad Libs Business Style where they had to develop the target market, advertising and pricing for a new business product or service.
Upcoming FutureU sessions will include visits to Airlake Airport, McDonald Eye Care, Dakota County Technical College and other local organizations, as well as Wings Financial reality fair and guest speakers from the Lakeville City Council, school resource officers, attorneys and more.
