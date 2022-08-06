The Lakeville Area School District officially broke ground Wednesday, July 27, at the site of its future ninth elementary school.
The new school will address growing enrollment in the district.
Superintendent Doug Van Zyl, School Board members, administration, and construction partners wore hard hats and dug golden shovels into the dirt for the official groundbreaking. The new elementary school will open in fall 2024.
The site for the new school is at 18601 Highview Ave. in Lakeville. The district said in a press release the location on Highview Avenue was picked based on its road access, utilities infrastructure locations, and the size of the property. The location is just east of King Park, east of Century Middle School and south of Cherry View Elementary. There are newer neighborhoods close to the site, including some that are still being built and some that are planned to be built in the future.
The 100,000-square-foot building will house five sections of K-1, four sections of 2-5, four center-based special education classrooms and specialist spaces for music, STEM, gym and art classes.
Lakeville Area Schools continues to grow with 1,000 more elementary students expected by 2026, according to the district.
Lakeville continues to be the fastest growing city in Minnesota based on the number of residential building permits issued.
The district said the new school will help ensure students continue to receive the quality education the community expects and students deserve.
