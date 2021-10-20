District reduces interest rate from 2012 bonds by 2.33%
It’s estimated the Lakeville Area School District will save its taxpayers about $300,000 after it refinanced bonds from 2012 for Long Term Facilities Maintenance projects.
The savings were made possible as District 194 paired the $7.72 million in 2012 bonds with a 2021 issuance of $19.62 million in one sale that drew 14 informal bids on Oct. 12.
Greg Crowe, senior municipal adviser with Ehlers and Associates, said during the School Board’s Oct. 12 meeting that the 14 bidders set a informal record for such a bid when he asked his colleagues at the public financial consulting office.
The competitive environment led to a true interest cost low bid of 0.679% from BNY Mellon Capital Markets. That bid was lower than the 1% predicted by Ehlers when the bid package was assembled at the Sept. 14 School Board meeting. The current interest rate of the 2012 bonds was 3%.
The funding will be used to finance the costs of certain facilities and site maintenance projects, which are included in the district’s 10-year facilities program, as well as related financing costs.
The repayment of the bonds is eight years.
“The nice results will be a benefit to taxpayers,” Crowe said.
He said the district’s AA2 underline rating contributed to the favorable and competitive bids.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
