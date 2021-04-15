Chair addresses comments from Lakeville South parents, coaches
The Lakeville Area School Board is expected to review during its April 20 work session a revised agreement that would place dome structures at Lakeville North and Lakeville South high schools by the private investment group Dome Partners LLC.
School Board Chair Judy Keliher said during Tuesday’s meeting that an agreement could be considered for approval by the board at its April 27 meeting.
Discussion of the agreement was postponed from the April 6 work session in an effort to give District 194 administration more time to work on details.
The School Board reviewed a framework of what an agreement could include during its March 16 work session. That framework would include Dome Partners LLC paying for costs to construct, maintain and operate the domes. In the proposal the domes would be in operation six months during the year.
The framework presented March 16 would place the first dome at Lakeville North in fall 2021 and the second dome at Lakeville South within 24 months on dome-ready turf decks that were constructed after a successful 2019 bond referendum. Superintendent Michael Baumann said on March 16 that Dome Partners told him the sequential placing of the domes was necessary due to financial considerations.
The up-to-24-month time lag precipitated three speakers involved with Lakeville South athletics to address the School Board at the March 23 regular meeting, expressing that they want the district to have two domes placed simultaneously. They talked about possible partnerships that could raise funds to pay for costs of the South dome.
Keliher addressed those concerns during Tuesday’s meeting.
The proposal would not give Lakeville North exclusive use to the dome, as it has included an equal use agreement for Lakeville South and Lakeville North teams since it was discussed in 2019 when District 194 parent Josh Kutzler and Dome Partners LCC presented it to the board.
Keliher said the dome idea surfaced due to needing more space during the winter months for youth teams.
Over the years, Lakeville North co-curricular teams have had to use middle school and city park fields to accommodate their teams, according to Keliher. She also said Lakeville North invests three times the budget as Lakeville South to have teams practice elsewhere.
She noted that Lakeville South has eight more field decks, one more tennis court, along with an almost twice the size weight room and auditorium than Lakeville North.
“We are not and should not be comparing our schools from a position of which is better,” she said. “They are simply both great schools that were built at different times with different needs at that time, and they both do whatever is needed to accommodate our students.”
One issue that Keliher addressed was having the city of Lakeville maintain the domes. She noted that the parties were not interested in such an agreement and that city of Lakeville has land in three different school districts, so that was not the best solution for prioritizing space.
As for the timing of the agreement, Keliher said the superintendent and Dome Partners have been working on it for months. She noted previously that in order for a dome to be ready for fall 2021, an agreement would have to be approved in April.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.