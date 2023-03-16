Among the areas of concern are schedule change at middle schools, moving Alternative Learning Center, ending Impact Academy
The Lakeville Area School Board reviewed on Monday $7 million in proposed budget cuts for fiscal year 2024, as administrators and board members assessed the difficult nature of the proposed cuts.
“Whenever you make reductions, it is a kick in the gut,” Superintendent Doug Van Zyl said. “Everything we do is for kids.”
Among the proposed cuts, $5.41 million would be districtwide and from the district office, $729,726 from elementary schools, $672,000 from middle schools and $216,000 from the high schools.
According to the district, 2.8 full-time equivalent tenured teaching staff would be placed on an unrequested leave of absence due to the reductions, while about 70 other FTEs would be affected in a district of about 1,300 staff members.
Among the programs proposed to change are adjusting the middle school schedule to replace a language arts time with a “flex” period, closing and selling the current Alternative Learning Center building and moving the program to a new space, and the elimination of Impact Academy at Orchard Lake Elementary School.
Staff members and parents concerned about the proposed cuts in these and other areas attended the work session when School Board members asked for more information about the reductions listed above along with Link12 online school staffing and the effect a reduction of hours for office staff would have on those staff members’ benefits.
The School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, to further discuss the proposed cuts.
Due to language in the Education Minnesota-Lakeville teachers contract, Van Zyl said information about the proposed budget cuts affecting teaching staff need to be communicated on or around March 15.
The district contact EML leaders to make them aware of the areas proposed for reduction last week.
Board members were looking at the proposed cuts for the first time during Monday’s meeting, and most expressed they were not prepared to judge them without additional consideration and information.
Van Zyl said the list of reductions was developed after seeking feedback from teaching staff through a survey and individual conversations along with input from the district’s Finance Task Force.
During task force meetings in the past several weeks, Director of Business Services Bill Holmgren gathered feedback from the group on “either-or” scenarios for budget cuts and incorporated that into the proposed list.
“The conversations are going to be emotional,” Van Zyl said, since many of the budget cuts are in staffing. Staff salaries and benefits account for about 90% of the district’s budget, which had $182 million in 2023 expenditures. The cuts amount to about 3.8% of those expenditures.
Van Zyl and Holmgren said the district tried to keep the cuts away from students, but everything in the district impacts a student in some way.
Board members were concerned about removing a language arts block from the sixth and seventh grades and replacing it with a flex time. The move would eliminate 12 FTE, but 6 FTE would be added back to administrate the flex time, which could be used by students for academic support or enrichment. The cost savings would be $480,000.
Van Zyl said the changes would allow the middle school to retain its “teaming” model.
Concerns were also raised about selling the ALC building and moving the program either to a larger space in Kenwood Trail Middle School or at Juniper Commons where the District Office is located.
Board members were concerned about having an appropriate space that made the ALC students feel valued. There were concerns about keeping the high school ALC students separate from the middle school students at Kenwood Trail, and district staff said that if the ALC was moved there, it could be accomplished through the design process.
The move of the ALC is expected to save the district $479,466, which would be realized by reducing FTE by 3.7 through a combination of staff cut of 1.2 FTE in art, physical education and English/language arts; an administrative retirement (1.0); and 1.5 FTE by sharing staff with Link12. Board members were concerned about eliminating Impact Academy, which is a school program within Orchard Lake Elementary School that aims to have a personalized learning approach.
Board Member Brian Thompson said the enrollment this year for Impact Academy was 48 students at the K-5 school.
The district said discontinuing the program would save 2 FTE at $160,000. The move would also allow the school to balance class sizes to better utilize classroom space, the district said.
There were other concerns voiced by board members including wanting more information about the teacher survey and task force input, the lack of time for them to consider the cuts, and if all other options had been explored.
Van Zyl said he understands it is frustrating trying to deal with $7 million in reductions.
He said the longer the process is dragged out, that leaves more people in limbo.
“I don’t think that’s in the best interest of the community and the staff,” he said.
“There’s not a whole lot else out there that is going to get you to $7 million,” Van Zyl said.
He said the district has to have a balanced budget for 2024 or it could go into statutory operating debt, which would lead to the state making the decisions on cuts.
The district must set its final budget by June 30.
The superintendent was asked if additional state funding could close the budget gap.
“I’m pessimistic that it is going to solve the problem here,” Van Zyl said. “It is not going to be a $7 million life preserver they are going to throw to us.”
Board Member Carly Anderson said this has been a hard week based on the feedback after the district alerted EML about potential cuts to teaching staff.
Board Member Brian Thompson said he wanted to clarify that no one has been let go and this is a proposal. He said the district contacted EML as a professional courtesy.
Additional cuts
Among the proposed District Office reductions are restructuring and reduction of staff in Student Services Department for an anticipated savings of $594,911; Facilities, Plant, Planning and Business for $257,000; Teaching and Learning Department for $138,000; and other department staff totaling about $130,000.
“Your district office team is fairly bare bones for district our size,” Van Zyl said.
He said it should not go unnoticed the work they did to keep the cuts away from the classroom as much as they did.
Following are some of the other adjustments discussed during the meeting.
The district would save $544,000 by cutting 7 FTE in the media, digital learning and technology support in media centers districtwide.
The district said the cuts would allow for either a digital learning specialist or a technology support staff member to be in a media center at all times.
School Board members asked questions about discontinuing of the use of 360 Communities staff for mental health support in the schools.
The district said it will be able save District 194 employees by cutting this contracted service and provide a more stable services.
The district proposes to cap the starting salary limit for new hires, which would save $300,000.
A facility user fee of $10 an hour for a school gym or other space would allow the district to raise $480,000.
Some of the items that district staff did not include in the final list of proposed cuts were:
- increasing elementary class size by one ($560,00),
- eliminating middle school activities ($500,000),
- allocating counselors by elementary school enrollment ($200,000) and
- eliminating all early bird classes except band and choir ($36,000).
Board members asked some questions about the effect of these items.
Van Zyl said district staff heard from teachers and the community that keeping class size small was a priority.
As for middle school activities, this would not include those supported by booster groups in football and basketball.
Thompson said the district should be looking to build its reserve, which would require additional cuts.
The district also considered moving to a four-day school week, but it was not deemed a large enough financial savings for the amount of strain it could put on families to provide care and supervision at home.
More information about the district’s budget and an audio recording of the work session is at isd194.org.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.