After gathering feedback from students and their families, the Lakeville Area School District is expanding graduation activities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The added events include a 10-mile long parade at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 6, and the setup of a stage at each of the high school locations for students to walk across it and have professional photos taken Sunday, June 7.
Superintendent Michael Baumann made the announcement May 22 after consulting with the School Board.
“I know how hard this has been for you,” Baumann said in a message to graduates. “Despite the challenges you faced these last couple months, take pride in knowing that you made it. You are graduating! No pandemic can ever take that away from you. And no modified graduation ceremony - virtual or otherwise - can diminish the importance and significance of your accomplishments.”
Commencement exercises for the Lakeville Area Learning Center, Lakeville South, Lakeville North will continue to held remotely with graduates and families tuning in on cable access TV or online at 5, 6, and 8 p.m., respectively Saturday, June 6.
The parade honoring the class of 2020 will include fire trucks, police cars, vehicles driven by school district staff and more.
Seniors and their families can watch the parade along the route. The district reminded them that they should practice proper social distancing and take other measures as necessary for the health and safety of everyone involved.
After a curbside pickup for caps, gowns and diploma covers June 1, students will have specific times to arrive at their high schools to have their photos taken 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 7 at a covered stage set up at the football fields and the ALC.
“The plan strikes a balance between the health and safety concerns expressed by the Minnesota Department of Education and the Minnesota Department of Health, while honoring our graduates and being responsive to the feedback of our community,” Baumann said in a statement.
The virtual commencement ceremony will be broadcast on Charter Channel 188, LETV Live Stream, YouTube – Lakeville Area Public Schools (closed captioned) and Facebook @LakevilleAreaSchools
DVDs of the commencement ceremonies will be available for sale after June 6 and all proceeds will be donated to the high school student video clubs.
Diplomas will be mailed after June 6.
