The Farmington Area School District said on Thursday it will present a detailed back-to-school plan on or before Aug. 17 after the state released COVID-19-related guidelines in its Safe Learning Plan for 2020-21 on July 30.
District 192 said it would have an update on its planning this week.
“We appreciate your patience and understanding as we, too, have waited for a clear direction on how to organize learning this fall,” said Superintendent Jason Berg in a letter to parents. “I understand the challenge this uncertainty causes for families and staff and I want you to know that I will communicate as quickly as possible when decisions are made.”
The district’s decision is vital to parents, as it’s been well documented that many children did not thrive with distance learning.
Statewide many parents and students reported confusion about expectations and assignments, lack of motivation and overwhelmed in their new roles and working from their kitchen table or couch in homes filled with distractions.
Those who were disproportionately affected were students without high-speed internet and experience with technology, along with those with language barriers, special needs or receiving special education services.
The district has been working this summer through education plans for in-person or online instruction or a hybrid of the two.
The guidelines offered by the Minnesota Department of Education and the State Department of Health suggested that schools in Dakota County should offer in-person learning full time for primary school students in grades kindergarten through fifth grade and hybrid learning for secondary students based on a 14-day COVID-19 new case count and the county’s population.
The guidance from MDE and MDH gives the district parameters to work with, but state officials are leaving the decision to districts based on local data and input. There is a provision that the state could order distance learning if there is a outbreak in a community.
COVID-19 case numbers will change before the first day of school arrives Sept. 8, as the guideline is one of the many considerations District 192 will take into account as it decides its back-to-school plan.
In addition to developing its in-person and distance learning plans this summer, District 192’s hybrid learning model would separate building enrollments into two cohort groups that would attend school two times a week, have online learning two other days with a flex day on Fridays.
The hybrid model would reduce classroom capacities to 50 percent of normal operations.
Cohorts have already been set up by District 192 with the idea that siblings are kept in the same cohorts, along with other considerations.
Parents will be able to access cohort assignments by Aug. 5 through the Campus Portal.
District 192 has also let parents know about the online only Farmington Academy. The online enrollment period closed Aug. 2, but parents will still have the option to enroll with requests sent to a child’s school building.
Due to COVID-19 related restrictions, this year District 192 will not have back-to-school nights, open houses, or assessment days.
With the MDE and MDH announcement, the state said it would provide cloth masks for each student and staff member, along with three disposable masks for each student.
It said it would also provide face shields for teachers, so students can see their faces.
State leaders said local residents can help give districts the best chance at providing in-person learning by wearing masks and practicing social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The fewer the cases of COVID-19 leads to the district moving toward the Safe School Plan’s range to allow for in-person classes full time.
“It is clear that our local collective effort to contain the spread of COVID-19 will determine whether or not learners can attend school in-person,” Berg said.
More information about the district’s fall 2020 planning is at farmington.k12.mn.us.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
