Farmington Area Public Schools has been awarded a grant from the Farmington Area Education Foundation for $8,000 to help enhance outdoor learning spaces in the district by expanding the Wi-Fi signal. Each year Farmington Area Public Schools educators apply for grants from FAEF, which works to support and enhance innovative educational opportunities by fostering community involvement and financial support for students in ISD 192.
This year, due to the unusual situation created by the COVID-19 pandemic, FAEF reached out to Superintendent Jason Berg and district administrators to find an appropriate use for grant funds and together they settled on the Wi-Fi project.
School administrators worked with technology staff to identify outdoor learning areas where expanded Wi-Fi would be most beneficial. The total project will cost more than the $8,000 grant, so ISD 192 will seek reimbursement from the federal E-rate program to help make up the difference. Due to this, the work cannot begin until July, but it will be completed before the start of the 2021-2022 school year.
Learners in ISD 192 regularly engage in many outdoor learning activities, such as storytime, science observations and snowshoeing. They use their iPads to take pictures, record data, do research and more while learning outdoors. Next year they can look forward to additional learning opportunities thanks to this grant.
The FAEF holds regular fundraising events each year and also administers the Nicolai Scholarship for a graduating Farmington High School student. Volunteers serve on the FAEF Board and manage the fundraising events. Local residents, parents and ISD 192 staff are all welcome to learn more at https://www.faefoundation.org.
