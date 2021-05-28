Farmington Area Public Schools is launching a new program aimed at getting instruments in the hands of more students. Dubbed “Replay,” the program will provide used instruments to students, especially those whose families may not be able to afford the purchase or rental of an instrument from a music store.
Band is an exciting and rewarding part of the public schools experience for many students. The Farmington Area Public Schools’ bands are no exception, with students performing in hundreds of school and community events throughout the year. Nearly a thousand students across the district take part in the program, but not everyone who wants to play has the opportunity due to the high cost of band instruments.
Unfortunately, many aspiring musicians never have the chance to join elementary band, middle school jazz bands, or the high school marching band because the purchase or rental of a new instrument is unaffordable. The goal of Replay is simple: to increase access to band by providing an instrument to every student who wants to play, regardless of a family’s socio-economic status.
“We are asking residents of Farmington and the surrounding communities to dig through basements, closets, attics, and garages to find and donate any old musical instruments that are no longer being used,” said FHS associate director of bands Bradley Mariska.
“Community support through the Replay program ensures that every student has access to music. Playing a musical instrument is one of the most basic and joyful forms of human expression,” said Rachel Gorden Mercer, band director at Boeckman Middle School.
For those who don’t have instruments to give, cash donations are also accepted. Individuals, businesses, and community organizations can help the bands reach their goal by making a monetary gift, allowing the school district to clean and repair donated instruments. There is no donation too small. Every contribution - instrument or cash - will help expand opportunities for learners who wish to play an instrument to participate in the band program.
Instrument donations are being accepted at all Farmington Area Public Schools. Simply drop off the instrument and leave your name, email address, and phone number so a “Thank You” note and a donation receipt can be sent.
For community members who don’t have an instrument to donate, monetary gifts are also being accepted through the Farmington Tiger Band Booster organization. To make a cash donation, visit www.FarmingtonTigerBands.org and click on the “Replay” tab.
For more information, email replay@farmington.k12.mn.us.
