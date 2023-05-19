District 192 Art Show returns May 19, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Farmington Elementary Principal Kim Bollesen is shown with a young artist at the District 192 Art Show held May 4 at Farmington High School. Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Farmington Public Schools hosted the first district art show in years on May 4 in Tiger Commons at Farmington High School.Families and community members were invited to enjoy an evening of local art, viewing pieces from District 192 students in all grades from all eight schools across the district.Youth and families, teachers and school staff came out to support the young artists and see a wide variety of artistic endeavors from paintings and drawings, sculptures and ceramics. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Farmington Public Schools District 192 Art Show District 196 Farmington Art Painting Drawing Sculpture Ceramics Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now Lakeville man arrested after standoff in northern Minnesota Eagan Funfest partners with Viking Lakes to expand celebration I-35W northbound weekend closure north of Burnsville begins May 19 St. Paul man dies in Vermillion Township crash District 196 voters pass both bond referendum questions E-editions Dakota County Tribune May 5, 2023 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek May 5, 2023 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek May 5, 2023 0
