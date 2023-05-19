fm 192artshow c.jpg

Farmington Elementary Principal Kim Bollesen is shown with a young artist at the District 192 Art Show held May 4 at Farmington High School.

 Submitted photo

Farmington Public Schools hosted the first district art show in years on May 4 in Tiger Commons at Farmington High School.

Families and community members were invited to enjoy an evening of local art, viewing pieces from District 192 students in all grades from all eight schools across the district.

