The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District will roll out its learning plan for the start of the 2020-21 school year during its regular meeting Aug. 13.
The School Board reviewed for about two hours the district’s options for opening the school year during a special meeting this morning.
Superintendent Theresa Battle did not recommend a learning model to the board, citing a need to continue to track local COVID-19 case data and receive input from parents, students and staff.
The meeting comes after the state released COVID-19-related guidelines in its Safe Learning Plan for 2020-21 on July 30.
The district has been working this summer through education plans for in-person or online instruction or a hybrid of the two.
It also surveyed parents regarding their thoughts about distance learning this spring and their expectations this fall.
The guidelines offered by the Minnesota Department of Education and the State Department of Health suggested that schools in Dakota County should offer in-person learning full time for primary school students and hybrid learning for secondary students based on a 14-day COVID-19 new case count and the county’s population. The guidelines said that Scott County schools should offer hybrid instruction for all grades, since its 14-day case count formula number was higher as of July 30.
The majority of District 191 is in Dakota County, while a portion of it is in Scott County.
Those numbers will change before the first day of school arrives, as the guideline is one of the many considerations District 191 will take into account as it decides its back-to-school plan.
“However we start the year, we will need to be flexible as conditions change throughout the year,” Superintendent Theresa Battle said in a letter to parents. “Most importantly, we will keep our values at the forefront: equity and access for all students, protecting the health of our students and staff, keeping relationships at the center of our work, and being innovative in responding to these challenges.”
The district’s decision is vital to parents, as it’s been well documented that many children did not thrive with distance learning.
Statewide many parents and students reported confusion about expectations and assignments, lack of motivation and overwhelmed in their new roles and working from their kitchen table or couch in homes filled with distractions.
Those who were disproportionately affected were students without high-speed internet and experience with technology, along with those with language barriers, special needs or receiving special education services.
The guidance from MDE and MDH gives the district parameters to work with, but state officials are leaving the decision to districts based on local data and input. There is a provision that the state could order distance learning if there is a outbreak in a community.
With the MDE and MDH announcement, the state said it would provide cloth masks for each student and staff member, along with three disposable masks for each student.
It said it would also provide face shields for teachers, so students can see their faces.
State leaders said local residents can help give districts the best chance at providing in-person learning by wearing masks and practicing social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The fewer the cases of COVID-19 leads to the district moving toward the Safe School Plan’s range to allow for in-person classes full time.
More about this story will be posted later at SunThisweek.com.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.