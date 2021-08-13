Officials say goal is to keep schools open
The 2021-22 school year will open Sept. 8 with a mask mandate in Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District 191.
The School Board on Aug. 12 unanimously approved a resolution requiring students, staff and visitors 3 or older to wear masks inside district buildings, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.
Superintendent Theresa Battle said she recommended the mandate after consulting with the district’s COVID-19 advisory committee and reviewing school mask recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Minnesota Department of Health.
In response to rising case rates caused by the more contagious delta variant of the coronavirus, the state health and education departments are recommending but not requiring school mask mandates.
“I know this is not an easy decision,” Board Member Scott Hume said. “I know this is a controversial decision. I also know it’s the right decision.”
Indoor masking will be recommended but optional in the neighboring Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan and Lakeville Area districts, as well as in Anoka-Hennepin, the state’s largest. Districts requiring or expected to require masks include Minneapolis and St. Paul.
Board Chair Eric Miller said the mandate “may not last very long” depending on “numbers and science.”
“We’re trying to provide a learning environment where kiddos are in their seats learning in a traditional environment Monday through Friday for the full school day, and we’re able to offer extracurricular activities, and we’re able to offer fall sports and all the other benefits of a school system,” he said. “In order to do that, we need to keep our schools open.”
The mandate is intended to help prevent “a large-scale spreading environment within our schools,” Miller said.
“Because if we do have students that are unmasked, next to another student that’s unmasked, and they become sick, we’re going to have to start shutting things down, and we may not have a football season, we may not have a school classroom, we might have to shut buildings down. The simple thing we can do is make sure everyone’s wearing a mask.”
But Miller said he encouraged Battle to let staff know there are “grey boundaries to this rule.” He said the mandate will be applied with “a soft touch.”
If a teacher is working alone away from students, “take the mask off and take a breath,” Miller said.
“If a custodial person is cleaning a building at night, they don’t need to be wearing a mask if they’re in there by themselves,” he said. “That’s not stopping a superspreader event, it’s about the individual. Speech therapy: If it makes more sense to be able to see the student’s face, take the mask off.”
Exceptions or accommodations outlined by the state health department will be allowed, according to the board resolution.
It authorizes Battle to adjust health and safety measures for the district and individual buildings after consulting with the board chair and notifying board members.
“The spread of coronavirus and the variant on our communities is fluid, and as health conditions change, I will review the data and make adjustments as needed,” she said.
Experience around the world shows that waves of delta infection rise “very fast and high” but “drop really fast also,” said Bernadette Bien, the district’s lead school nurse.
Dakota and Scott counties “are in high transmission for the COVID-19 delta variant,” Battle said.
The seven-day average trend of positive cases in Dakota County was 61 per day on Aug. 12 — the same rate seen on May 19, Bien said.
But on May 19 rates were falling “drastically,” and now they’re rising “very rapidly,” she said.
“We do know that the viral load is higher than the other COVID variants, and that means it’s more easily transmitted,” she said.
A district COVID-19 advisory committee on sports and activities was scheduled to meet Aug. 13 “to establish and communicate expectations for district activities,” a district news release said.
