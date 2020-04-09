To the editor:
I am writing to let residents know how much the staff in Burnsville-Eagan-Savage ISD 191 is doing for students and their families during this difficult time.
The administrative staff began planning immediately to assure that the district could do everything possible to protect staff and students during this unprecedented time at the same time as they found ways to continue the care and learning that is essential for students. The teaching staff worked very hard over the last two weeks to prepare for full-time distance learning beginning Monday, March 30, trying to make sure every student gets the help they need to successfully complete this academic year. Janitors have been working tirelessly to make sure buildings are sanitized and safe whenever students can return. School aides have volunteered to help in any way they can. Bus drivers have helped with getting food delivered to students on a regular basis.
And, the Community Education Department has worked hard to help assure the district gets its work done. It has provided breakfast, lunch and snacks for students, delivering them to many sites and schools for pick up. They have also seen to it that Tier 1 and 2 Emergency Responders have free daycare and preschool classes for their children from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. providing breakfast, lunch and snacks for them.
They are our front line workers, coming into daily contact with the adults who deal directly with those with the COVID-19 virus. Community Education employees have also helped students with homework and distance learning using their Chromebooks.
There are many people who have risen up during this difficult time. School district employees are among those folks and deserve a heartfelt thank you from all of us!
Vicki Roy
Burnsville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.