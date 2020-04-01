Students across the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District began distance learning Monday, March 30, as schools remain closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Teachers and other staff had been working behind the scenes to make the plan a reality.
Superintendent Mary Kreger told School Board members in a March 31 email that hundreds of paper bags were distributed to each elementary school. Teachers voluntarily reported to their classrooms March 25 and 26 to bag and label each student’s belongings.
Administrators handed out the bags on March 26 and 27 as parents drove up in their cars, Kreger said.
“More than 90 percent of the bags were picked up and staff dropped off the rest at students’ homes,” she said. “Kids got their stuff, families and educators got to connect. It was a great launch for distance learning. Our staff are exuding creativity, positivity and love.”
The first week of distance learning is focused on having teachers making personal connections with students and a parent or guardian in the household, said Director of Communications Tony Taschner.
Under the plan, daily attendance and engagement in learning are expected. New learning tasks and assignments are posted by 9:30 a.m. each morning on Schoology or Seesaw, two learning platforms, for fourth through 12th grade students. Kindergarten through third graders will have daily and weekly tasks shared through Seesaw, a teacher’s website or email. There’s also an option for paper copies to be sent home as needed, according to the district’s website.
“Attendance is defined as a student demonstrating that he/she is showing up each school day, understanding the expected tasks for the day, and ready to engage in learning. Teachers will monitor student readiness and engagement in each day’s tasks and record attendance in Infinite Campus by 3 p.m.,” the site states.
Taschner said many districts nationwide, including District 196, experienced problems March 30 with Seesaw and Schoology.
“The companies have responded to the issues and we are not experiencing any problems today,” he said Tuesday.
The overall plan includes online and offline learning opportunities for kindergarten through third grade students, while learning for fourth through 12th grade students will involve a larger use of the district’s digital platforms. Taschner said the district is delivering some paper packets of work to the homes of kindergarten through third grade students. The district ensured that each family with a student in kindergarten through third grade has at least once device for their household to use for the online part of their distance learning.
“The offline portion of their distance learning is the work they are getting in the paper packets,” Taschner said.
Kreger said that the district has supported more than 23,000 students, parents and teachers with their access to Schoology and provided internet access to more than 400 families with a district-provided hotspot and 400 more are on order for students who still need them.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
