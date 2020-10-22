Apple Valley residents are encouraged to safely dispose of expired or unused medications during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Residents can stop by the Apple Valley Municipal Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to dispose of medications. The city is offering curbside, contactless drop off in front of the building. Community members are asked to keep their medications in the original packaging.

The items that will not be accepted include sharps, needles, fever thermometers and other non prescription items. The Municipal center is at 7100 147th St. W. in Apple Valley.

