The City of Farmington public works reminds residents to dispose of only bath tissue in the toilet.
Due to the coronavirus and run on the demand of toilet paper, the city has found an increase in the use of disposable, disinfecting wipes. The city wants to remind residents to throw wipes in the trash.
These disposable also include paper towels, tissues, "flushable" wipes, cotton swabs and other hygiene products that cause blockages in the system that can result in back-ups into homes.
Yuck! Please do not flush items down the toilet and place in trash.
