To the editor:
Bill Middlecamp’s letter to the editor expounded on the “hard work” Rep. Angie Craig, D-Eagan, is doing on behalf of 2nd District voters. Well, let us look at that hard work. According to the website www.congress.gov, as of Dec. 23 the House has introduced 6,194 pieces of legislation of which 609 pieces of legislation have made to the House floor for consideration. Of the 609 pieces of legislation 101 have become law. Before you start jumping for joy consider of the 101 laws passed, 25 laws were to name federal structures (post offices, dams, etc.) after citizens, 12 laws were to fund the government (maybe not a good thing), three laws were to mint coins in honor of distinguished citizens, and one law to make former Sen. Bob Dole an honorary colonel in the Army. Of the 101 laws passed 73 originated in the House and 28 originated in the Senate. Craig’s office receives $1.3 million per year to perform her legislative duties. So far each new law that Craig has voted on has cost taxpayers $12,871. Now one could argue that if the nasty old Senate would only agree with the partisan House legislation the numbers would be much higher. Nothing on infrastructure, prescription drugs, health care costs, fixing Medicare and Social Security, addressing the ballooning deficit, and the list goes on. Perhaps before Mr. Middlecamp dislocates his shoulder patting Craig on the back, he (and all 2nd District voters) should ask if Craig is working so hard and is striving to be bipartisan, why is only 12 percent of the house legislation becoming law. Perhaps Craig is not working that hard to be bipartisan.
Richard Goldsworthy
Lakeville
