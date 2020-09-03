To the editor:
Since Mayor Mike Maguire was not at the Aug. 18 Eagan City Council meeting to hear follow-up comments, I am openly addressing what was said at the Aug. 12 meeting in conjunction with the Diffley Road project.
First, Maguire suggested that “my people” were just in my neighborhood. To be clear, members of PACE (Pedestrian Advocacy Committee for Eagan) reside throughout Eagan and are concerned about pedestrian safety everywhere. We are closely observing Dakota County, City of Eagan, and District 196’s stance on what level of priority will be given to residents and students, especially children walking and biking in a school zone.
Second, Maguire questioned why more PACE members did not show up at the Aug. 12 meeting. There is a pandemic. In addition, prior to the meeting, PACE members were told it was just a simple update rather than what it turned into – a lengthy presentation open for comment. Besides, in July, Maguire had declared himself a pedestrian safety advocate. Why would further reinforcement be needed if he was one of us? The truth surfaced as PACE members watched the Aug. 12 meeting video. By the amount of calls, emails, and texts received, no one was impressed by what they witnessed from Maguire and the City Council.
Following Patric Vitek’s death, Maguire encouraged residents to stay engaged regarding the Diffley Road Project. However, the reception is quite different at meetings. Since “Visitors to be Heard” are no longer being videotaped per city policy, the public needs to know the PACE mission remains strong. Unless and until pedestrian safety is given a higher level of priority for the Diffley Road project, we are not going away.
Theresa Eisele
PACE chair
