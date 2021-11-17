The Dakota County Board of Commissioners on Nov. 2 appointed a new member to the Dakota-Scott Workforce Development Board. Diane Andresen will represent the private sector.
Andresen is a senior talent advisor at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota in Eagan. She manages and participates in talent recruiting efforts and projects dedicated to workforce planning and improving hiring processes. She also participates in various networking events and community initiatives focused on sourcing new talent.
Andresen has a bachelor’s degree in human resource development from the University of Minnesota. Along with her previous experience at Thomson Reuters, Fireside Hearth & Home and Presbyterian Homes & Services, she has more than 20 years of experience in human resources.
The board oversees employment and training programs in Dakota and Scott counties. It is a state leader in developing innovative programs administered through CareerForce locations in Burnsville, Shakopee and West St. Paul.
