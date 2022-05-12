Clarice Grabau, a teacher and Northfield City Council member, received Democratic Farmer-Labor (DFL) Party endorsement for Minnesota Senate District 58 at the district convention May 2 in Northfield.
Grabau was selected unanimously on the first ballot. She is running in the newly-configured Senate District 58, which includes Farmington, Northfield, Dundas, New Prague, Lonsdale, Webster, Hampton and Randolph.
“I am honored to be selected to run for this seat,” Grabau said in a press release. “I appreciate the confidence my party has placed in me, and will work hard to be a voice of compassion and reason in the Minnesota Senate.”
Grabau said her work in adult education and local government, as well as her life experience with family, has shaped her political vision. She said she will be a strong advocate for education, health care, climate, and a robust, sustainable economy.
“I’m a mother, teacher, and city councilor, and am running because I care deeply about my community and the people of greater Minnesota,” she said. “As a teacher of adults who are learning to read or are working to earn their high school credential, I’ve seen first-hand how hard people work to improve their lives and those of their children. Every day, I see the struggles they face related to housing, child care, and health care, and how important and transformative education can be in a person’s life.”
She said her priorities include strong schools; a sustainable future; safe, affordable housing; quality, accessible health care; robust, rural agricultural economy; with compassion and fairness always at the center of her policy initiatives.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.