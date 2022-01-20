Following is information about DFL senate district precinct caucuses in the south metro area (no information was received for Senate District 56):
Senate District 51 - Eagan and Burnsville
The DFL unit for Eagan and Burnsville (Senate District 51) has elected to hold its precinct caucuses in a contactless manner in order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. People who qualify for and wish to participate in the DFL51 precinct caucus may do so between now and Feb. 1 by following the instructions at dfl51.org/caucus.
Ken Martin, chair of the Minnesota DFL, said: “The DFL adopted a proposal to allow our local organizing units to have an option to conduct contactless COVID-safe precinct caucuses. It was extremely important for our party that we figure out a way to empower the voices of the grassroots in the endorsement of our candidates, the shaping of our party platform, and the election of party leaders while also keeping people safe during COVID.”
The website has instructions for registering for the caucus, becoming a delegate to the Senate District 51 convention, and submitting resolutions for consideration as part of the DFL platform. Participation forms and resolution forms can also be emailed to chair@dfl51.org or dropped off in person at Dakota Hills Middle School, 4183 Braddock Trail, Eagan, on Feb. 1 from 6:30-9 p.m.
Senate District 57 - Apple Valley, Rosemount, Coates, portion of Lakeville
The 2022 precinct caucuses will be held Tuesday, Feb. 1, as required by law. In consideration of the recent surge in the spread of COVID-19, the Democratic Farmer Labor Party (DFL) has authorized the use of “contactless” caucusing. This process takes advantage of existing provisions for participation without in-person attendance. Senate District 57 DFL (Rosemount, Apple Valley, Coates, and northeast Lakeville) is adopting contactless caucusing, which uses electronic methods, U.S. mail, and a drop-box location for participation. District residents who consider themselves a member of the DFL are welcome to participate. Details are provided at sd57dfl.org.
Senate District 58 - Farmington, Lakeville and surrounding townships
Senate District 58 DFL is organizing a virtual precinct caucus and will allow participants to submit resolutions online. Now through Feb. 1, local residents can find forms to submit resolutions online and additional information at DFL58.org.
Because of uncertainty during the pandemic, organizers wanted to make sure everyone has an equal chance to participate. The DFL has long enabled people to use a Non-Attendee Form if they were unable to physically attend caucuses — this year organizers are using that method for all attendees.
To participate, people must be eligible to vote in the next general election and live in Senate District 58. Those who are unsure if they live in Senate District 58 can use a precinct finder at gis.lcc.mn.gov/iMaps/precincts.
There is also an option to print and drop off forms from 6:30-9 p.m. Feb. 1. More information is at DFL58.org.
The Senate District 58 DFL Convention is scheduled for Saturday, March 19. More details will follow as to whether it will be in-person or via Zoom. At the convention, resolutions will be considered, Minnesota State Senate and House candidates will be endorsed, and delegates to the congressional district and state conventions will be selected.
Visit DFL58.org to learn more.
Senate District 20 - Scott County
For the safety of volunteers and participants, the DFL State Executive Committee said it would give party units the authority to do contactless caucuses this year.
All Senate District 20 DFL precinct caucuses will be contactless. All who reside in Senate District 20; will be at least 18 years old by Nov. 8, 2022; who consider themselves a member of the DFL Party; and agree to its principles may request to become a delegate with the non-attendee form or submit resolutions. See: https://dfl.org/ to check your precinct. Non-attendee and resolution forms may be obtained and submitted in two different ways:
- Fill out the forms and email the 2022 DFL Precinct Caucus – non-attendee and resolution forms on the DFL website at: https://dfl.org/partydocuments to the organizing unit chair, at vmkanitz@gmail.com before 9 p.m. on Feb. 1. One can sign and scan the form or indicate in the email that the email shall constitute one’s signature to the completed form attached in the email.
- The non-attendee and resolution forms can also be printed and brought to one of the three libraries listed below between 6:30 and 9 p.m. Feb. 1. There will also be extra copies of both forms available at the libraries to fill out that night.
Senate District 20 drop off locations open 6:30 - 9 p.m. Feb. 1 and precincts served:
New Prague Library – 400 Main St. E., New Prague. New Prague P-2 and Helena Township precincts.
Elko New Market Library – 110 J. Roberts Way, Elko New Market. Elko New Market, New Market Township, and Cedar Lake Township precincts.
Belle Plaine Library – 125 W. Main St., Belle Plaine. Belle Plaine, Belle Plaine township, and Blakeley Township precincts.
If a precinct has more delegates than the number allotted, the chair will hold a public Zoom between Feb. 7-11 to randomly select delegates by lot on camera for all guests to observe. Equal division must be obtained to the extent possible. Any delegate not chosen to be a delegate shall be included in the pool of alternate candidates.
All resolutions will be collated and voted on at the organizing unit convention.
Precinct officer positions will be filled by the new organizing unit. The convention date and location will be shared widely once redistricting is finalized and party leaders have a chance to reorganize the units.
Contact chair Kanitz with questions at vmkanitz@gmail.com.
