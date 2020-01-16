The Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party Senate District 56 will hold 2020 precinct caucuses on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Eagle Ridge Middle School, 13955 Glendale Road, Savage. Registration starts at 6 p.m. and the caucus convenes exactly at 7 p.m.
Caucuses are neighborhood meetings organized by Minnesota’s political parties. They are the first step to proposing resolutions, electing local precinct leaders, choosing the party’s goals and values (party platform), selecting delegates to conventions meeting with Minnesota Senate and House candidates and much more.
“We are expecting a tremendous caucus attendee turnout as DFL voters get ready for the 2020 elections,” caucus and convention committee planner Jo Ann Brandt said.
Caucus planners are anticipating a large caucus attendance based on the historic number of voters in District 56 in 2018.
Membership in this party is open to all residents of Senate District 56 who support the principles of the DFL Party in Minnesota.
Senate District 56 is composed of three cities: Burnsville, Lakeville (northwestern corner) and Savage. The district is spread over Dakota and Scott counties; are organized by precinct – where each neighborhood votes – and there are 24 precincts in Senate District 56.
Those who need accommodations to participate or would like more information about a precinct location, call caucus planners at 952-496-9915. People with mobility issues are encouraged to park in the lower lot for easier access. There will be volunteers to help.
