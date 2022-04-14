The DFL in Senate District 52 (Eagan, Burnsville, Mendota Heights, Mendota) has endorsed State Sen. Jim Carlson and Reps. Liz Reyer and Ruth Richardson for re-election in the newly revised Senate District 52. All three are experienced legislators in their districts prior to the redistricting that occurred this year.
Carlson was first elected to the Senate in 2006. He is a retired mechanical engineer, with special interests in education, transportation, health care, economic vitality, and voter access.
“I am dedicated to protecting the institutions that make our democracy strong and sustainable,” Carlson said in a press release. “I want to protect the voter’s access to the ballot, to promote fiscal responsibility, public safety, public health and to invest in our physical and human infrastructure.”
Reyer was elected to the House in 2020. She was born and raised in St. Paul and is a 30-year resident of Eagan, where she and her spouse raised their four children. She is a business leader, community volunteer and equity and justice activist.
“It will be an honor to represent 52A,” she Reyer, who earned the DFL’s backing over Rep. Sandra Masin, as the two both reside in 52A. “Now it’s time to work together to ensure that we have health care, housing, and climate policies that take care of people, and that we prove that there is no place for hate in our state.”
Richardson was elected to the House in 2018. She lives in Mendota Heights, is an attorney and is CEO of a substance use disorder treatment center.
“I am proud to have earned the endorsement of the newly drawn House District 52B,” said Richardson. “We have much work to do to build a district and a state where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.”
The endorsements were given at the Senate District convention on Saturday, April 9, at Black Hawk Middle School in Eagan. In addition to the endorsements, the convention elected delegates to the State DFL convention the 2nd Congressional District DFL convention, and various state party offices. The convention also considered and passed several dozen policy platform statements.
