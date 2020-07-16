To the editor:
Lindsey Port is the DFL-endorsed candidate for state senator to represent all the people who live in Senate District 56. The district successfully used online ranked-choice voting and Lindsey Port won 68 percent of the vote in a four-way endorsement contest. In spite of that, two male candidates chose not to honor the DFL endorsement and have forced Ms. Port into a primary election that will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
We wholeheartedly support Lindsey Port for state senator. And she has the strong support of the Sierra Club, AFSCME Council 4, Minnesota AFL-CIO, SEIU, Outfront Minnesota, Women Winning, Protect Minnesota, and many other organizations.
Lindsey is the strong, decisive FDR-Democrat leader that we need in the Minnesota Senate. She always puts principle above politics. She will help break the Minnesota state government’s gridlock and will help build a Minnesota where we look out for each other and put the good of all above the profit of a few.
To all DFLers: Lindsey Port deserves your vote in this primary (just over three weeks away), and you can early-vote right now!
Leon Thurman and Don Rideaux-Crenshaw
DFL Senate District 56 directors
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.