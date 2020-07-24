The Devney family of Farmington has been named Dakota County’s 2020 Farm Family of the Year by the University of Minnesota.
The Devney home farm of 392 acres has been in the family for 112 years.
John Devney purchased the farm in 1908. His son, Mike, owned the farm from 1930 until 1968. That year, Mike’s son, John, took over the home farm.
In 1983, a formal partnership was formed between John and his two sons, Mike and Pat. Today, Devenshire Farms is working to bring Mike’s son, Steven, into the partnership.
Devenshire farm has grown over the years and now includes 2,600 acres. The family grows corn, soybeans and hay. They also raise canning crops of sweet corn, green beans and peas. The Devneys finish between 600 and 700 head of beef cattle annually.
Mike and his wife, Eileen, and their children have been involved in Dakota County 4-H and Farmington FFA. Mike and Eileen are members of St. Michael’s Catholic Church, where they have served as trustees and on the parish council.
Pat and Dawn Devney have been married 22 years and have five children, six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Jeremy, their oldest son and Army veteran, also worked on the family farm for several years before his passing in 2016.
In addition to the Devenshire Farm crop and beef operation, Pat, Dawn and their family have raised alpacas along with a small boutique in their home, named Alpacas at Devenshire Farms. The business was retired after more than 10 years of operation. Over the years, Pat, Dawn and their family showed alpacas at the Dakota County Fair and the Minnesota State Fair. Their alpacas were also part of many community events.
Pat and Dawn continue to participate in local agricultural and other organizations, including active involvement within their small group ministries and Hosanna Lutheran Church.
Mike and Pat have served on the Dakota/Rice County Corn and Soybean Growers Association Board. The brothers are active in the Irrigators Association of Minnesota.
The Farm Family Recognition Program has existed for over 30 years and honors farm families from throughout Minnesota for their contributions to the agriculture industry and their local communities. All of the honored farm families have made significant contributions to Minnesota agriculture and their communities.
Though COVID-19 has forced cancellation of the annual Minnesota Farmfest, where the awards are presented each August, this year’s honorees will be celebrated in an online video tribute. The recognition, led by University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel, will be available at 1 p.m., Aug. 6, at mnfarmfamilies.cfans.umn.edu.
Honored families are chosen, one per county, by local University of Minnesota Extension committees based on their demonstrated commitment to their communities and to enhancing and supporting agriculture.
“We’ll miss the face-to-face ceremony for the 2020 Farm Families of the Year, but nothing diminishes pride we take in celebrating their accomplishments,” said Extension Dean Bev Durgan. “These families represent the best in agriculture. They’re innovative and dedicated to their communities; they are stewards of the land.”
A complete list of the 2020 Farm Families of the Year is at mnfarmfamilies.CFAMS.umn.edu.
Along with Farmfest, University units sponsoring the recognition event include University of Minnesota Extension, Minnesota Agricultural Experiment Station, the College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences, and the College of Veterinary Medicine.
