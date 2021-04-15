The Minnesota Department of Education has given its stamp of approval for the Lakeville Area Schools’ bond referendum proposal for a new elementary school that will come before voters on May 11, according to a release from the district.
School districts must submit detailed documentation to the state for approval when proposing a major building project. Now that state approval has been granted, the next step is the bond election May 11.
If approved by voters, the bond funds would be used to build and equip a new elementary school, including the purchase of land.
The School Board unanimously approved placing the referendum request on the May 11 ballot, due to ongoing student and community growth putting pressure on existing elementary school space, the district said.
While the school district’s K-12 enrollment is projected to grow more than 20% in the next decade, elementary enrollment is projected to grow more than 20% in the next five years. That translates into 1,000 more elementary students in the next five years.
According to the city of Lakeville, “Our community continues to see strong demand for housing development and is expected to see robust residential growth for the foreseeable future.”
In her approval letter, Education Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker said, “Based on the department’s analysis of the school district’s required documentation and other pertinent information from sources of the Minnesota Department of Education, the Commissioner of Education provides a positive review and comment.”
The referendum request is for $43.975 million in bond funds.
If approved by voters, the estimated tax impact for the average homeowner ($400,000 value home) would be about $4 per month.
Following a year of planning, construction of the district’s ninth elementary school would begin in summer 2022, with the school opening in fall 2024.
More information about the “Growing Together: Our Community - Our Future” referendum vote on May 11 can be found at www.isd194.org/GrowingTogether.
