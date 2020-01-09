To the editor:
I am a retired lawyer and as such, I have done something U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Eagan, and her fellow Democrats have obviously never done. I have (several times) read the Constitution. Nowhere in it was I able to find anything allowing for, yet alone requiring, the impeachment of a president for “abuse of power” or “obstruction of Congress.” Clearly, this is something made up out of thin air. Let me know what section of the Constitution I can find either or both of these things?
Since before President Donald Trump (yes, he is the legitimately elected president) was inaugurated, the Democratic Party has acted like a soccer team of spoiled, overly indulged, 8-year-old brats. They were told the fix was in, they couldn’t lose this soccer game (election) because it was all set up and the outcome assured. Their dads (the Obama administration) were going to use the DOJ, CIA, FBI, etc. to make sure of it. But they selected team captain (Hillary Clinton) who was too lazy to play by the rules (campaign) and they lost. Waahh! And because of this they didn’t get to go to Dairy Queen afterward. Ever since then their team of spoiled brats have been throwing a gigantic, historic tempter tantrum.
The pampered 8-year-olds have been looking for a reason to impeach President Trump (I love writing that just because I know how much it annoys them) since day one. They have lied, used the FISA courts, lied some more, screamed Russia every chance they got, lied some more, got the idiot bobbleheads on CNN and MSNBC to lie for them and this is the best they could come up with. A nebulous, nonsensical, almost childish reason for their impeachment case.
I would think more highly of them if they would just be honest and admit it. They did it because none of the tiny little misfits running for president as a Democrat have a snowball’s chance in hell of convincing the public to elect them.
Dennis Carstens
Eagan
